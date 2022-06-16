GTS Rail places order to expand Traxx DC3 locomotive fleet

New Traxx DC3 locomotive on the tracks. Credit: © Alstom.

Italian rail freight operator GTS Rail has placed an order with Alstom for 20 Traxx DC3 electric locomotives.

The new order will increase GTS Rail’s Traxx DC3 – E.494 locomotive fleet to 33, of which eight are equipped with Last Mile function.

Named E.494 in Italy, Traxx DC3 is a high-power electric locomotive designed to provide higher load and traction capability to the operator.

It can be equipped with the Last Mile function that enables the locomotive to operate on non-electrified lines at ports, industrial areas or terminals.

The latest agreement includes an option that will allow GTS Rail to buy the function for 20 newly ordered locomotives.

Alstom Italy managing director and Alstom Ferroviaria chairman and CEO Michele Viale said: “We are extremely proud to have signed this new agreement with GTS Rail, our long-standing customer and partner.

“This important contract, confirming a highly successful and valuable collaboration, follows the agreement signed in January 2022 for the supply of five E.494 locomotives equipped with Last Mile function.

“All locomotives designed for the Italian market have been and will be produced at Alstom’s Vado Ligure site.”

Alstom has sold more than 2,400 Traxx 3 units over the last 20 years. The locomotive has secured approval in 20 countries.

The company will start delivering the locomotives to GTS Rail from the beginning of 2024.

Earlier this year, Belgium national railway company SNCB signed an agreement to purchase up to 50 third-generation electric Traxx locomotives.

These locomotives will be used for domestic and cross-border passenger services across Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, and the Netherlands.