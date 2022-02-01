Belgium’s SNCB to procure up to 50 electric Traxx locomotives

The first firm order involves designing, development and homologation of 24 Traxx locomotives. Credit: © Alstom Advanced & Creative Design.

Belgium national railway company Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Belges(SNCB) has signed a framework agreement with Alstom to procure up to 50 third-generation electric Traxx locomotives.

Under the first firm order worth $135m (€120m), Alstom will be responsible for designing, developing and homologating 24 locomotives.

The deliveries are expected to start in 2026.

SNCB will use these locomotives for domestic and cross-border passenger services on the electrified networks in Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, and the Netherlands.

These locomotives will also be used on a number of high-speed lines by SNCB.

Featuring ETCS as well as other conventional signalling systems, Alstom’s Traxx locomotives can operate across various electrification systems.

Alstom claims that its third generation Traxx locomotive has the ability to run at 200kmph and meets all the latest requirements of the TSI security standards.

The new Traxx locomotive was designed at its site in Mannheim and is produced in Kassel, Germany.

Bogies will be delivered by the Siegen site in Germany and the body structures will be produced in Wroclaw, Poland.

The national signalling systems for four countries will be delivered by Alstom’s site at Charleroi. It will also provide level 2 ETCS system.

Alstom Benelux managing director Bernard Belvaux said: “We would like to thank SNCB for placing its trust in our transport solutions. The Traxx locomotive is the most sustainable mobility solution in its category and can boast proven reliability and an optimised maintenance cycle.”

European rail vehicle leasing company Railpool recently placed an order with Alstom for 15 additional Traxx locomotives.