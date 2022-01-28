Railpool places new order to procure 15 additional Traxx locomotives

Railpool intend to use these locomotives in Norway, Sweden, and Italy. Credit: © Alstom.

European rail vehicle leasing company Railpool has placed an order to procure 15 additional Traxx locomotives.

The new order with Alstom also includes an option of five further units.

Once delivered, Railpool’s Traxx fleet will have more than 250 vehicles. The leasing company intends to use these locomotives in Norway, Sweden, and Italy.

Railpool CEO Torsten Lehnert said: “Ordering these 15 locomotives will expand our fleet of Traxx locomotives to more than 250, underlining our long-standing, close partnership with Alstom.

“We are also pleased to be able to offer our customers in Scandinavia and Italy additional, modern locomotives together with our proven full-service concept.

“All locomotives will be equipped with the proven Last Mile function, which significantly expands the range of applications for our locomotives.”

The locomotives will be produced at Alstom’s manufacturing sites located in Kassel, Germany and Vado Ligure, Italy.

Traxx 3 platform is claimed to be a modern platform for four-axle locomotives in Europe and is available in the Traxx AC3, Traxx MS3 and Traxx DC3 models.

These locomotives have been designed to support a diesel engine to operate in the non-electrified sections with the optional Last Mile function.

Alstom Traxx Locomotive head Kevin Cogo said: “Railpool is one of our largest customers in the locomotive sector with whom we have a long and successful partnership.

“We are delighted to be able to contribute to making freight transport in Northern and Southern Europe more efficient and sustainable with these additional Traxx locomotives for the Italian, Norwegian, and Swedish markets.”

Earlier this month, Railpool reached an agreement with Siemens Mobility for 100 Vectron locomotives.