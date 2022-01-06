Railpool orders 100 Vectron locomotives from Siemens

In August last year, Railpool contracted Siemens Mobility to deliver 20 Vectron MS multisystem locomotives. Credit: Siemens Mobility/Railpool.

Rail vehicle rental firm Railpool has reached a framework agreement with Siemens Mobility for the supply of 100 Vectron locomotives.

The initial order for 70 locomotives was placed at the signing of the pact.

These locomotive variants, which can operate in up to 18 nations, will run on diverse European rail corridors (north-south and east-west).

In August last year, Railpool contracted Siemens Mobility to deliver 20 Vectron MS multisystem locomotives.

Siemens Mobility rolling stock CEO Albrecht Neumann said: “By ordering the Vectron MS, Railpool has not only opted for a very powerful and highly reliable locomotive, but chose a multi-system version that will be able to provide cross-border rail transport without changing locomotives. This will ensure maximum operational flexibility for our customer and enable them to react quickly to changing market conditions.”

Railpool CEO Torsten Lehnert said: “It’s becoming more and more important for our customers to be able to use their locomotives flexibly based on the needs in different European countries. With the purchase of additional Vectron locomotives with universal applicability, we are responding to these market needs and are also sending a positive and ecofriendly signal in a growing railway sector.”

With a top speed of 200km/h, these Vectron locomotives will feature a maximum power at wheel of 6.4 megawatts.

They are also installed with the needed national train control systems and the European Train Control System (ETCS).

To date, Siemens Mobility has delivered 1,270 Vectron locomotives to 61 clients.

