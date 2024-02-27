Greece’s Supreme Court Prosecutor Georgia Adeilini has instructed state prosecutors to maintain its thorough investigation into “every allegation” relating to a train crash that killed nearly 60 people in February 2023.
Adeilini was responding to what she referred to as “protests and… accusations” from relatives of victims, and international media. She said the rumours accused the prosecutorial services of missing or disregarding evidence “and even accusations of judicial cover-ups”.
She defended the ongoing probe, saying its efforts were “unquestionable”.
“Nevertheless protests and complaints from relatives of the victims persist regarding unanswered questions, pieces of evidence that were not properly evaluated, investigative actions that were overlooked, and even accusations of judicial cover-ups, which continue to circulate both domestically and internationally, fueled by certain media outlets,” Adeilini explained.
“Therefore, it is imperative that you ensure every claim and allegation made by the victims’ relatives or the victims themselves and their legal representatives is investigated and addressed, following an assessment,” she added.
A group of victims’ relatives is separately planning to petition the Athens parliament to remove immunity for MPs and government ministers with regard to the crash. It has to date collected more than 600,000 signatures.
“The signatures will be sent to the prosecutor, who is obliged to promptly submit them to Parliament for a vote. In a democratic country, parliament is obligated to respect the citizens’ wishes, the association’s spokeswoman, Maria Karystianou said.
The anniversary of the deadly incident is marked on 28 February.
57 people were killed when a Hellenic Train intercity service from Athens to Thessaloniki collided with a freight train after both trains were travelling along the same southbound track, close to Larissa.