Greater Anglia deploys cleaning robot at Stansted Airport station

The Eco Bot 50 robotic machine cleans and dries platforms and concourses. Credit: Greater Anglia.

British train operating company Greater Anglia has deployed a new robot to keep Stansted Airport railway station clean and sanitised.

The operator invested more than £23,000 to procure an Eco Bot 50, a machine capable of cleaning and drying platforms and concourses without human intervention.

The robot is equipped with more than 20 sensors and cameras to operate independently while avoiding obstacles and collisions. When low on battery, the Eco Bot 50 can also automatically return to its charging point.

It also recycles water through an in-built filtration system to reduce usage.

Greater Anglia asset management director Simone Bailey said: “We’re really pleased to have this in our cleaning armoury, and it will help to clean large areas such as concourses and platforms quickly.

“Our train presentation and station cleaning teams have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic and the new Eco Bot will help free up a lot of time, so colleagues can focus on additional sanitisation.”

Carlisle Cleaning Operations head Alex Orr said: “The introduction of the Eco Bot 50 scrubber dryer to our Greater Anglia cleaning contract acts as a fine example of how robotics and humans can work together to achieve improved results.

“This innovative piece of equipment has allowed for the cleaning of the concourse to take place overnight, providing our operatives additional time to clean high touchpoint areas such as the toilets and waiting rooms.”

Following the pandemic, Greater Anglia enhanced cleaning measures at stations and on trains.

Last December, the operator introduced new trains on the Southminster line.