3D visualisation of one of the new inspection vehicles for PKP PLK with sensor and camera technology. Credit: Goldschmidt Smart Rail Solutions.

GRAW, a track measurement systems provider and part of the Goldschmidt Group, has secured a contract with PKP Polish Railway Lines (PKP PLK) to offer automated track inspection solutions.

Under the terms of the contract, GRAW will supply inspection vehicles outfitted with advanced sensors and cameras, along with custom software designed for accurate, automated monitoring of track conditions.

This approach is poised to substitute traditional manual inspections with automation and data analytics to improve rail operations.

The inspection vehicles will capture a wide array of parameters such as track and rail geometry, turnout geometry, ballast bed condition, and rail temperature.

The services will also include a comprehensive video inspection system for the track infrastructure.

The integration of artificial intelligence will allow the system to evolve, with each inspection contributing to greater accuracy and dependability.

Goldschmidt Group CEO Dr.-Ing. Georg Friberg said: “The digitisation and automation of track inspection are key to improving safety and efficiency in rail transport. We are proud to contribute our technology and expertise to this forward-looking project of our customer.”

The delivery and pilot testing of one inspection vehicle, two local servers, and seven local workstations by the end of 2028.

Over the course of the eight-year project, there are plans to deploy up to nine inspection vehicles across various regions in Poland, accompanied by 23 servers and 60 workstations for thorough data analysis.

Furthermore, the agreement encompasses a five-year maintenance and support plan, ensuring a full suite of services and training.

GRAW managing director Marcin Kowalski said: “This collaboration with PKP PLK reinforces our leading position in track inspection. Our technologies developed in Gliwice enable the transition from manual inspections to a process that combines state-of-the-art measurement technology with AI-supported data analysis.”

