GE wins contract for Gold Coast Light Rail project in Australia

Gold Coast Light Rail is a public transport system for the Gold Coast’s residents and visitors. Credit: Gold Coast Light Rail.

GE Power Conversion has received a contract to supply electrification systems for the third stage of the Gold Coast Light Rail project (GCLR3) in Australia.

The contract was awarded by the John Holland Group for its client GoldLinQ, which was appointed by the Queensland Government to design, build, operate, and maintain the Gold Coast Light Rail system.

Under the contract, GE will design, manufacture, and commission four 1.5 MW 750V DC traction power substations for the delivery of traction power for the 6.7km third stage of the light rail system.

Designed by the Australian engineering team, the 750V DC traction substations will comprise GE Power Conversion electrification systems, such as switchgear, transformers, rectifiers, circuit breakers, and isolators.

These systems will be integrated into the fabricated buildings for supply to the site.

A public transport system, Gold Coast Light Rail connects communities to business centres, medical, education, shopping and dining facilities.

The rail network extension will feature eight new stations from Broadbeach to Burleigh Heads.

GE plans to complete the GCLR3 project by the middle of 2025.

GE Power Conversion Australia and New Zealand sales director Jeff Hanson said: “Award of stage 3 Gold Coast Light Rail project offers an exciting, further opportunity for GE Power Conversion to leverage the success from the delivery of Canberra Light Rail, Newcastle Light Rail, and the current works on Parramatta Light Rail.

“We are excited to continue supporting this project with our proven substation solutions, which will be engineered and delivered by our local engineering and project management team.”

Recently, GE also secured contracts for light rail projects in Australia’s Canberra, Newcastle, and Parramatta.