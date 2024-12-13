The new shunters will transport steel billets from the electric arc furnace to the rolling mills. Credit: GB Railfreight.

GB Railfreight has commenced operations of three new low-emission shunters at CELSA Steel UK’s Cardiff facility.

Owned by Porterbrook, the Zephir ‘LOK 16.300’ depot shunters will be used in transporting steel billets from the electric arc furnace to the rolling mills, where they are processed into various metal products.

The new shunters are a significant step forward in sustainable rail operations, as they are expected to reduce emissions by approximately 40%.

They will be used in moving products essential for construction and infrastructure projects across the UK, according to GB Railfreight.

GB Railfreight CEO John Smith said: “It’s great to see these clean, green new shunters enter service at CELSA Steel UK. They’re another example of how the rail freight sector plays a critical role in decarbonising the UK’s supply chains.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the nominated names for the new shunter locomotives – we’re hopeful we can use this to raise some money for charity and make people smile.”

GB Railfreight and CELSA Steel UK are engaging with the community through competitions to name the three vehicles, which are expected to launch early next year.

CELSA Steel UK sustainability and public affairs head Gabriella Nizam said: “CELSA Steel UK proudly welcomes GB Railfreight’s low-emission shunters, contributing to a greener supply chain.

“We’re excited about the naming competitions for these shunters, engaging our charity partners and the public, all while supporting worthy causes.”

Separately, GB Railfreight has revealed that its latest locomotive, the Class 99, will run exclusively on electricity or renewable fuels such as hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO).

Scheduled to enter service in late 2025, the Class 99 locomotives can operate at mainline speeds on both electrified and non-electrified sections of the UK network.

With a potential to cut emissions by at least 58%, the Class 99 locomotives will exclusively serve GB Railfreight customers.

In September this year, GB Railfreight launched a new £2.5m ($3.3m) facility in Tonbridge, UK, aimed at improving locomotive maintenance efficiency and cutting carbon emissions from vehicle transportation.