The locomotive was launched in Peterborough. Credit: GB Railfreight

GB Railfreight has introduced its new Stadler Class 99 locomotive at its Peterborough headquarters.

The new locomotives were first publicised at InnoTrans 2024 in Berlin.

£150m ($201m) investment was made in the dual-power locomotives.

Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill, Minister of State for Rail, said: “Major private sector investments like this £150 million commitment to revolutionary Class 99 trains demonstrate the confidence the rail freight industry has in its future.

“With robust protections for fair network access and ambitious growth targets a part of our plans for Great British Railways, we’re ensuring the rail freight sector has what it needs to thrive so it can continue removing thousands of HGVs from our roads whilst delivering huge economic benefits across the country.

“I look forward to seeing the Class 99s entering commercial service later this year and seeing the transformative impact they’ll have in decarbonising our rail network.”

The Class 99’s are produced by Stadler in Valencia, and will transport a wide range of goods to several critical projects across Britain.

Stadler Valencia CEO Iñigo Parra said: “Today’s launch of the Class 99 redefines UK rail freight. Its dual-mode capability cuts CO₂ emissions, providing operational flexibility and greener, safer and cost-effective transport services. This locomotive will drive modal shift from road to rail and power Britain’s net-zero journey.”

The locomotives’ hybrid design allows for operation on both electrified lines and with renewable fuels, reducing carbon emissions by half.

Rail Minister Hendy holding a miniature of the Class 99. Credit: Tony Miles and Richard Gennis.

The Class 99s promise faster acceleration, reduced downtime, and increased productivity.

The locomotives will commence commercial operations this winter following the completion of testing.

GB Railfreight CEO John Smith said: “The Class 99 locomotives set a new benchmark for performance and sustainability in UK rail freight.

“With hybrid capability, these locomotives provide the resilience and flexibility our customers need to meet today’s demands and tomorrow’s standards while supporting the UK’s drive towards net zero.”

