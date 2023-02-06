Lufthansa offers its passengers more than 3,000 weekly rail as well as bus connections to its passengers. Credit: Lufthansa Group.

Italian state railroad company Ferrovie Dello Stato Italiane (FS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Lufthansa Group for an intermodal cooperation programme.

Both, FS and Lufthansa intend to negotiate a contract for a cooperation in feeder traffic within the country to link the various modes of transport.

This MoU signed in Rome aims to provide a connectivity to passengers using FS rail connections to various Italian airports.

The programme’s exact layout will be unveiled subject to further discussions between the duo.

If the talks are successful, a contract will be signed for implementation of the cooperation.

The contract signed would be subject to approval by the relevant authorities.

Lufthansa has already partnered with companies such as ÖBB and SBB to operate similar intermodal cooperation programs in its home markets.

Currently, Lufthansa offers its passengers more than 3,000 weekly rail as well as bus connections from more than 40 cities.

Lufthansa already has an arrangement in place with Deutsche Bahn (DB) on train connections to its airports (LH Express Rail).

Besides, FS signed another MoU with Italian flag carrier Ita for multimodal services between air and train.

It also includes Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, and Lufthansa’s local companies CityLine, Air Dolomiti and Eurowings Discover.

The objective of the MoUs is to allow passengers to buy air and train tickets in a single solution.

Meanwhile, in March 2021, DB and Lufthansa unveiled their plans to expand the Lufthansa Express Rail network to five additional cities.

The new initiative further expanded the cooperation between the two companies with “Sprinter”, an extra-fast high speed trains that travel to Frankfurt Airport.

At that time, Deutsche Lufthansa Executive Board member Harry Hohmeister said: “With this joint initiative, we are strengthening the offer of mobility in Germany, thus bolstering the local economy.

“By intelligently linking rail and air transport, we offer our customers a seamless and convenient travel network, benefiting consumers and the environment.”