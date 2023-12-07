TX Logistik’s acquisition will include the 16 companies owned by Exploris. Credit: Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock.com

Mercitalia Logistics subsidiary TX Logistik has finalised its acquisition of Exploris Deutschland Holding to expand its presence to 11 different countries.

The logistics business division of FS Group also becomes the second largest rail freight operator in Germany with the acquisition, which was first announced in July and has now achieved clearance from all relevant authorities.

Carlo Palasciano, chief international officer at FS Group, said: “Closing this deal takes us much closer to establishing the role that the Logistics Business Division is carving out for itself as a European logistics operator.

“We have embarked on a path of growth to increase the volume of goods transported by rail thanks to increasingly effective connections to the national network and the European rail corridors, consolidating the integration of sea-rail-road transport systems and providing a competitive alternative to road transport throughout Europe.”

Alongside the acquisition of Exploris, the deal will also see TX Logistik acquire its 16 companies including Via Cargo, HSL Logistik and Delta Rail and a network of services across Germany, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, and Switzerland.

As a result, TX Logistik and Mercitalia Logistics will further develop their international business and bring their total personnel up to over 6,000, the former will also add Exploris’ 75 trains to its fleet to bring it to around 166 trains.

The deal is part of the FS Group’s ambition to become a system operator on a European scale by expanding its network to “intercept international freight flows” including in Germany, which is the leading freight flow country in the continent.