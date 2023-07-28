TX Logistik will expand its operations in eight European countries. Credit: Jan Andreas Pucklitsch.

The Mercitalia Group’s TX Logistik AG has acquired Exploris Deutschland Holding to become the second-largest rail freight operator in Germany.

TX Logistik, which also covers the logistics activities of the FS Italiane Group, will take control of Via Cargo, HSL Logistik and Delta Rail as part of the acquisition, covering rail freight activities in eight European countries.

Mercitalia Logistics CEO Sabrina De Filippis said: “The transaction makes us very proud and confirms our great determination in positioning the logistics business in the international arena for the development of imports and exports of our country in support of made in Italy.

“Furthermore, with this acquisition, we establish a further fundamental pillar to achieve the objectives of the European Union for the modal shift for the mobility of goods, in favour of rail transport.”

Exploris’ companies have rail connections and safety certificates across Europe, including in Poland, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia, Germany and Switzerland.

The company operates an average of 240 trains per week focusing on rail freight transporting steel, gypsum, agricultural products, automobiles, construction machinery and mineral oil products, adding to the operations of TX Logistik which specialises in intermodal transport and combines transport.

By adding Exploris’ operations to its own, upon the closure of the acquisition transaction, TX Logistik will bring its number of staff up to 1,200 and its total fleet to 166, 75 of which will be from Exploris.

In addition to the rail freight industry, some of Exploris’ companies also operate shipping services in Germany and Poland, as well as railway shunting services and a train driver training academy.

The significant expansion to its operations follows the opening of a new hinterland rail freight connection by TX Logistik in January of this year between Wilhelmshaven and southern Germany.