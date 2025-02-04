The Gateway Development Commission (GDC) has awarded the Manhattan Tunnel Project contract to the Frontier-Kemper-Tutor-Perini joint venture (JV) and has authorised notice to proceed with construction.
The contract was awarded following a competitive bidding process, with proposals evaluated by an expert panel from the GDC, the State of New York, The New Jersey Transit Corporation (NJ Transit), The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ), and Amtrak.
The JV was chosen based on technical and cost proposals, with the total contract price approved at $1.18bn.
The Manhattan Tunnel Project is a “critical” component of the broader Hudson Tunnel Project (HTP), with construction expected to begin in the coming months and substantial completion targeted for 2029.
The project involves building new tunnel sections in New York City, US, from the Manhattan Bulkhead in the Hudson River to the Hudson Yards Concrete Casing.
It will design and construct approximately 700ft of twin 30ft diameter tunnels, with a portion becoming a permanent structure east of 12th Avenue.
The project includes the removal of obstructions for tunnel boring machines and the protection of existing features such as sewer lines. Additionally, the project requires the construction of an access shaft at 12th Avenue, which will later be converted into a permanent ventilation facility.
Preliminary estimate suggests the project’s construction will generate 15,800 new jobs.
US Senator Charles Schumer said: “Today’s contract award for the Manhattan Tunnel Project represents another major milestone for the Gateway Programme. The Hudson Tunnel Project and its approaches are vital to the economic health and resilience of New York.”
Due to the complexity of tunnelling activities, the contractor has proposed using a protective digging shield, allowing most construction to occur underground, enhancing “safety” and minimising surface impact.
These techniques will allow most of the construction work to occur below ground, enhancing safety and minimising the effects of construction on surface roads and pavements.
GDC CEO Tom Prendergast said: “The Manhattan Tunnel Project is one of the most technically complex pieces of the HTP. Building anything underground in Manhattan requires careful planning and expert execution, as I know from overseeing multiple subway expansion projects.”