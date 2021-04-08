France’s SNCF Voyageurs orders 12 dual-mode electric-hydrogen trains

France’s SNCF Voyageurs has placed an order with Alstom for first 12 dual-mode electric-hydrogen trains in the Coradia Polyvalent range for Régiolis.

The €190m order also includes an option of two additional trainsets.

SNCF Voyageurs, which manages all SNCF passenger rail transport in France and Europe, placed the order on behalf of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Grand Est and Occitanie regions.

The contract also marks the first order of hydrogen trains in France.

Alstom France president Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud said: “Alstom is the first rail company in the world to launch a hydrogen train onto the market and to master this technology through its iLint train, developed for the German market.



“This new order for the French market is fully in line with Alstom Group’s ambition to become number one in the green and smart mobility market and to help roll out an efficient hydrogen ecosystem in our regions.”

The dual-mode electric-hydrogen Coradia Polyvalent train meets France’s rail network requirements. The four-car trainsets have 218 seats and will be equipped to offer similar performance and level of comfort as the dual-mode electric-diesel version.

French Ministry of the Ecological Transition Minister Delegate for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said: “France has everything it needs to become a hydrogen champion: the French Government is fully committed to turning this ambition into reality.

“We will be covering €47m of development costs for France’s first regional hydrogen-powered train. I am delighted that this support has enabled the four partner regions to confirm their order for the first 14 trains.”

Last November, Alstom secured a €160m contract to deliver six hydrogen fuel cell trains to Italy.