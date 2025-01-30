FRMCS will be tested in three European labs and on various rail lines, including conventional and high-speed tracks. Credit: UNIFE.

The International Union of Railways, Union internationale des chemins de fer (UIC), has announced the launch of the FP2-MORANE-2 project aimed at testing the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) technology in real-world conditions.

The initiative demonstrates Europe’s focus on developing “sustainable, efficient, and competitive rail transport”.

The €13.5m project is a key part of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS), designed to improve capacity, digitalisation, and the competitiveness of passenger and freight rail transport in the European Union (EU).

With the Global System for Mobile Communications – Railway (GSM-R) set to be phased out by 2030, the new FRMCS system is expected to serve as a “priority” technology for the future railway system.

The 34-month project, co-funded by Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking (EU-RAIL) and the European Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertakings (SNS JU), officially began on 1 December 2024.

It is designed to test and refine market-ready specifications for signalling technology on Europe’s busiest railway lines to ensure that these specifications are incorporated into future revisions of the Technical Specifications for Interoperability (TSIs).

FRMCS will be tested in three European laboratories and on various rail lines, including conventional and high-speed tracks.

The project’s six work packages are tasked with validating the latest FRMCS specifications provided by the European Union Agency for Railways (ERA).

The UIC, serving as the FP2-MORANE-2 Project Coordinator, leads a consortium that includes UNIFE, an organisation representing the European Rail Supply Industry, and numerous railways and suppliers such as ADIF, BaneDanmark, Network Rail, Alstom, CAF, Ericsson, Eviden, Hitachi Rail, KPN and Telia.

UIC director general François Davenne said: “The FP2-MORANE-2 project represents a turning point for European railways, demonstrating our collective commitment to innovation and sustainability.

“By advancing FRMCS, we are not only ensuring seamless communication across the rail network but also supporting the EU’s vision of a greener and more efficient transport system.”

The project’s testing phase is crucial for achieving specifications that will be integrated into the new version of the Control Command and Signalling TSI (CCS TSI) by 2027.

FRMCS is not only expected to support existing applications such as the European Train Control System (ETCS) and voice services but also to enable new services such as ATO GoA1/2/3/4, data and video services that require enhanced “quality, flexibility, and capacity.”

The project also involves cooperation with regulatory and standardisation bodies, particularly the ERA, and aims to align with other EU-Rail projects and initiatives.

UNIFE director general Enno Wiebe said: “The European rail supply industry is devoted to making FRMCS, as part of the overarching ERTMS rollout, a full success. All actors must collectively ensure that the transition to FRMCS is timely and as seamless as possible.”

“FP2-MORANE-2 will contribute to the delivery of the FRMCS specifications for the new CCS TSI. This project will support the development of FRMCS technologies, and aim to get the first deployable FRMCS commercial solutions soon after the completion of testing and evaluation.”