Foothill Gold Line project in US reaches halfway completion mark

Officials celebrate the Foothill Gold Line from Glendora to Pomona reaching 50% construction completion in San Dimas, California. Credit: PRNewswire / Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority.

Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority has concluded 50% of the construction work on the 14.6km Foothill Gold Line light rail project from Glendora to Pomona in the US.

Last year in July, construction on the four-station project commenced during the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. Work is on track to be over in early 2025 and thereafter will be handed over to LA Metro for training and pre-revenue service.

The design-build team of Kiewit-Parsons, a joint venture (KPJV), has completed the design and construction of several elements to attain the halfway milestone of the project.

These include 100% completion of project design and 98% completion of works related to the relocation of freight track within the shared corridor to make room for new light rail tracks.

It also concluded 91% of reconstruction works for 21 at-grade crossings and 39% of construction on 19 new or refurbished bridges.

Furthermore, the team completed 97% of freight bridges and 31% of light rail bridges.

The team also completed 43% of the works associated with installation of new light rail tracks, 23% of construction works for the light rail electric power system, and 13% of construction on four new light rail stations.

The Foothill Gold Line project is being financed through Los Angeles County’s Measure M, State of California greenhouse gas reduction funds, in addition to residual funds from Measure R that were not utilised to complete the Pasadena to Azusa section.

It is one of LA Metro’s 28 priority projects that are planned to be concluded ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games to be held in the city.

Foothill Gold Line Board chairman and Claremont mayor Pro Tem Ed Reece said: “It is a great achievement for our team, our contractor, and the entire County of Los Angeles to have been able to keep this important regional infrastructure project on schedule during the first years of the pandemic.

“We are now just a few short years away from delivering light rail to more of the San Gabriel Valley and one step closer to completing our agency mission of connecting Los Angeles, the San Gabriel Valley, and Inland Empire by light rail.”