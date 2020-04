Australia’s Transport for New South Wales (NSW) has announced that the first two trains of the New Intercity Fleet have completed testing and can operate with their own power.

The New Intercity Fleet consists of 55 ten-car trains, which will operate between Sydney and the Central Coast, Newcastle, the Blue Mountains, and the South Coast.

The trains feature amenities such as two-by-two seating, mobile devices charging points, and storage for luggage and bicycles.

Transport minister Andrew Constance said: “When the trains first arrived, on-track testing involved using a locomotive to haul the carriages. What we’re seeing today is a really exciting milestone because they’re now travelling around the network under their own power.”

“Over the next few months, you’ll see more of these trains on the network as we progressively test all train systems, including automatic train protection, passenger door systems, passenger information, CCTV, ride comfort, as well as the maximum speed of 160km/h. We’ll also be using this time to familiarise the train crew with the new operating systems and technology onboard.”



NSW regional transport minister Paul Toole added that the work is underway for the rail sections on the Blue Mountains Line.

With the Blue Mountains Line, residents between the Springwood and Lithgow will benefit with a new train since 1989 when the V-Sets started service.

The work, along with the maintenance facility construction at Kangy Angy, will generate approximately 1,600 local jobs, Toole said.

Sydney Morning Herald quoted Constance as saying that the new trainsets would arrive in sets of ten each month, starting from this year. The trains were previously slated to be delivered last year from South Korea.