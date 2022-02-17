Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
February 17, 2022

Final Class 484 train arrives on Isle of Wight

The new refurbished two-car train will undergo number of tests prior to serving customers.

Class 484 train
South Western Railway’s final Class 484 train has arrived on the Isle of Wight. Credit: First MTR South Western Trains Limited.

The UK’s South Western Railway (SWR) has announced that the fifth and final Class 484 train has arrived on the Isle of Wight.

The five Class 484 trains, which will be delivered to the Island Line network, forms part of the investment into Island Line to offer more frequent service.

The new trains will replace the 82 years old Class 483 trains, which served on Island Line for 32 years. The new trains were former London Underground trains that have undergone extensive refurbishment by Vivarail.

The refurbished fleet of Class 484 trains feature plug sockets, upgraded interiors, at-seat charging points, wheelchair spaces, and free WiFi.

The fifth Class 484 train has arrived just 24 hours before the last of its predecessors, Class 483, is set to start its journey to its new home on the mainland.

Operated from 1989 up until 2021 on the Island Line, the last 483 train will move to its new home with the London Traction Transport Group.

SWR commercial projects director Alex Foulds said: “This week, the biggest transformation of the Island Line since 1967 takes another step forward as we welcome the final Class 484 and bid a fond farewell to the last Class 483.

“Combined with upgraded infrastructure and station improvements, these new trains are helping to deliver the modern, punctual and accessible railway that the Island’s residents and visitors expect and deserve.”

The new two-car train, which made its way to Sandown, will undergo number of tests prior to serving customers.

The £26m Island Line upgrade, which was completed last year, also involved improvements to rail infrastructure. This included creation of level access from the train to the station platform.

