All passengers who travel via trains and other modes of public transport in the UK will have to mandatorily wear face coverings as of 15 June.

This follows the UK Government’s recommendation to introduce face coverings on public transport in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

It carried out talks with public transport operators to ensure that it is implemented.

This announcement follows the previous recommendation to only travel when necessary, avoid travelling during peak hours and maintain social distancing wherever possible.

UK infrastructure manager Network Rail stated that major stations in the North West and Central region have been installed with face covering vending machines, hand sanitiser stations and new signage.



The stations that have the machines are London Euston, Birmingham New Street, Manchester Piccadilly and Liverpool Lime Street.

Stations in the North West and Central region have also adopted different measures to ensure the safety of the passengers who need to travel.

Birmingham New Street has added floor markings for social distancing and extra staff to aid the passengers who require help.

Liverpool Lime Street has been equipped with signage to help with navigation, along with queuing and one-way systems.

London Euston also added signage and two-metre distance floor vinyls. Two Perspex free-standing podiums are also available, which are operated by the staff with available face masks. The station also features a dedicated isolation room for people who may have Covid-19 and a new medic buggy.

At Manchester Piccadilly, staff will be present from 7am to 10am to supply face coverings for passengers who did not bring one.

Network Rail North West and Central region passenger director Jake Kelly said: “Moving past Covid-19 requires a national team effort. Each of us must do our bit. That includes wearing face coverings and staying two metres apart from other passengers and station staff if at all possible.

“As we enter this new phase, it is perhaps more important than ever for each of us to be safe, be patient and be kind.”

“There may be medical or other reasons why people can’t wear a face covering. In that case, our staff will be reasonable and kind. Our priority is simply to keep passengers and staff safe.”