Eversholt and Varamis partner on Class 321 Swift Express Freight train

Eversholt Rail has signed an agreement with Varamis Rail to lease a Class 321 Swift Express Freight train. Credit: Eversholt Rail Limited.

British rolling stock company Eversholt Rail has entered into an agreement with Varamis Rail for the leasing of a Class 321 Swift Express Freight train.

This train will be used for the delivery of light goods at high speed across the UK.

For a major parcel carrier, Varamis will run services five nights a week from Birmingham to Scotland.

Serving as a sustainable alternative to heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) in the logistics sector, Class 321 Swift Express Freight is said to offer all electric traction.

The ex-passenger trains were remodelled for freight use with high capacity and 100mph services, helping access rail terminals, ports, and city centres across the rail network.

Eversholt Rail has pledged for the conversion of four further Class 321 Swift Express Freight trains.

Expected to be completed by the end of this year, the work will be conducted by Gemini and Wolverton.

Eversholt Rail will negotiate with multiple operators regarding these trains and sign lease agreements in the coming months.

Commenting on the alliance, Eversholt Rail client services director Paul Sutherland said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Varamis.

“We share a vision to decarbonise the transportation of goods, encouraging modal shift from road to rail whilst contributing towards the UK Government’s ambition to decarbonise the rail sector by 2050.”

Varamis Rail managing director Phil Read said: “The Team at Varamis are delighted to take delivery of the Class 321 Swift Express. As a new TOC entrant I would like to thank Eversholt Rail in supporting Varamis become the UKs newest and greenest Train Operator.”

In December 2020, Eversholt Rail partnered with Hitachi for the development of an intercity battery hybrid train for Great Western Railway (GWR).

The train will run between Penzance and London.