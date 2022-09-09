Europe’s Rail allocates first grants for rail research and innovation

The projects will cover the areas of European rail network management, automation, and digitalisation of rail operations Credit: Nicky from Pixabay.

Europe’s Rail has earmarked funding of €232.8m for six large multi-annual flagship projects.

The funding was allocated as part of the first call for proposals for rail research and innovation (R&I) activities under Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking.

These projects, together entailing an investment of €568.4m, will mark the commencement of these R&I activities.

Advanced operational and technological solutions will be deployed in the European network based on the results of the Shift2Rail Joint Undertaking.

These projects are said to cover the areas of European rail network management, automation, and digitalisation of rail operations besides sustainable and resilient systems and rail freight in the supply chain perspective and regional and capillary lines.

The Call for Proposals 2022-1 was open to eligible entities as per Horizon Europe rules of participation.

It will help widely represent the European rail value chain ranging from the research and scientific community to major integrators and railway undertakings.

Over 200 entities from 14 countries will focus on the development of new solutions for the European railway under the 2022-1 Call for Proposals.

European Commission mobility and transport director general Henrik Hololei said: “This summer we saw an increase of rail passengers in many parts of Europe.

“Unfortunately, we also saw crowded trains and congested stations, raising questions as to whether our rail system is able to cope with the increased demand.”

Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking aims to implement the projects chosen by a jury of independent experts.