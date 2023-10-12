Dutch night-time railway company European Sleeper has announced the extension of its current Brussels-Berlin route with stops in Dresden and Prague as of March 25, 2024.
The extension hopes to contribute to a more “integrated and sustainable European transport network” according to European Sleeper.
The service to Dresden and Prague was postponed in 2023 due to track work issues between Dresden and the Czech Republic.
European Sleeper has announced a “desirable” schedule for 2024, in which the arrival and departure times of the numerous stops are evenly distributed.
Alongside the schedule, the company has stated that they are “getting ready to buy renovated and eventually brand-new sleeper trains” which would “significantly increase the comfort and travel experience of the night train passengers”.
In a further announcement, the European Commission has chosen the European Sleeper proposal to launch an Amsterdam-Barcelona route in 2025 as one of the ten pilot projects to enhance cross-border rail connections in Europe.
The new announcements follow previous efforts to expand integrated European travel, which include European Sleeper’s partnership with Plusgrade.
As previously reported, European Sleeper announced a partnership with the Canadian travel solutions company Plusgrade with the aim of upgrading the passenger experience across the nighttime rail sector.