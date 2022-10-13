Etihad Rail concludes main line tracklaying in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah

The main line of the UAE National Rail passes through the emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah. Credit: Etihad Rail.

UAE’s national railway network Etihad Rail has concluded tracklaying works for the main line in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

Passing via the emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE National Rail Network’s main line runs from Ghuweifat on the border of Saudi Arabia.

To complete the UAE National Rail Network works according to the schedule, Etihad Rail will continue the tracklaying works in the emirate of Fujairah in the coming weeks.

This project aligns with the objectives of the National Railways Programme that aims to link the Emirates through rail.

As part of the last package of Stage Two of the project, the line in Sharjah stretches more than 45km.

Nearly 2,900 workers and engineers participated in this project.

Spanning more than 5.7km, the line in Ras AlKhaimah will link the emirate to the main line. Approximately 350 workers and engineers were part of this project.

Running 145km from Sharjah to Fujairah port, the last package of Stage Two of the Etihad Rail project, passing via Ras Al Khaimah, had significant developments recently.

In May this year, Etihad Rail began track-laying operations of the package. This package included 54 bridges and 20 animal crossings as well as nine tunnels that extend more than 6.9km along Al Hajar Mountains.

Etihad Rail deputy project manager Khuloud Al Mazrouei said: “We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the local government entities in the Emirates of Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah for their momentous support in making this project a reality.

“We are also proud to witness this step further drive the success of Etihad Rail in developing the strategic national project, particularly after the consecutive achievements that we have made, most recently connecting the railway freight station in the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD) with the main line of Etihad Rail.”