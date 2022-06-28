ETF wins contract to conduct track works in France

The five-year track repair contract carries an initial value of €118m ($124.8m). Credit: Vinci.

ETF, a Vinci Construction subsidiary, has secured works package 2 of a contract relating to industrial track renovation in France.

Free Buyer's Guide Top Guide for Rail, Rail Anchors, Fasteners and Sleepers The document includes detailed information on the manufacturers and suppliers and their products, along with contact details, to inform your purchasing decision. by VMS Engage – Buyer’s Guide Enter your details here to receive your free Buyer's Guide. Please enter a work/business email address Country United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D"ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People"s Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People"s Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Download free Buyer's Guide By clicking the Download Free Buyer's Guide button, you accept the terms and conditions and acknowledge that your data will be used as described in the VMS Engage – Buyer’s Guide privacy policy By downloading this Buyer's Guide, you acknowledge that we may share your information with our white paper partners/sponsors who may contact you directly with information on their products and services.



Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Thank you.Please check your email to download the Buyer's Guide.

The five-year contract, awarded by French rail operator SNCF Réseau, carries an initial value of €118m ($124.8m).

The scope of work will include replacing around 135km of railway track annually, renovating a total of 675km of French rail network over the contract period.

Related

ETF plans to use a 550m-long factory train and a 432m-long rail transport train to conduct the works.

The factory train will be used to replace tracks and fasteners while the other vehicle will transport the new tracks to the site and bring back the older ones.

In a statement, Vinci said: “ETF will be able to leverage the experience it acquired on the contract involving track and ballast renovation in built-up areas, which it reached with SNCF Réseau in 2015.”

The renovation works are expected to enhance line performance, as well as improve the passenger experience.

Notably, the contract award forms a part of the performance plan agreed upon between the French Government and SNCF Réseau.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Vince is engaged in developing, financing and managing transport infrastructure.

In May, Vinci unit Cobra IS secured a €535m contract for electromechanical installations on the Femern tunnel. The 18km-long Femern is an under-construction road and rail immersed tunnel that will connect Denmark to Germany.

In the same month, Vinci Construction also secured an €80.9m contract to construct three overhead stations for the Grand Paris Express in France.

Related Companies