ETF wins contract to conduct track works in France

ETF, a Vinci Construction subsidiary, has secured works package 2 of a contract relating to industrial track renovation in France.
The five-year contract, awarded by French rail operator SNCF Réseau, carries an initial value of €118m ($124.8m).
The scope of work will include replacing around 135km of railway track annually, renovating a total of 675km of French rail network over the contract period.
ETF plans to use a 550m-long factory train and a 432m-long rail transport train to conduct the works.
The factory train will be used to replace tracks and fasteners while the other vehicle will transport the new tracks to the site and bring back the older ones.
In a statement, Vinci said: “ETF will be able to leverage the experience it acquired on the contract involving track and ballast renovation in built-up areas, which it reached with SNCF Réseau in 2015.”
The renovation works are expected to enhance line performance, as well as improve the passenger experience.
Notably, the contract award forms a part of the performance plan agreed upon between the French Government and SNCF Réseau.
Headquartered in Paris, France, Vince is engaged in developing, financing and managing transport infrastructure.
In May, Vinci unit Cobra IS secured a €535m contract for electromechanical installations on the Femern tunnel. The 18km-long Femern is an under-construction road and rail immersed tunnel that will connect Denmark to Germany.
In the same month, Vinci Construction also secured an €80.9m contract to construct three overhead stations for the Grand Paris Express in France.