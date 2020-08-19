Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Eiffage Kier Ferrovial BAM (EKFB) has awarded a contract to Trimble and Totalmobile to facilitate transportation and logistics operations related to the construction of the HS2 high-speed rail project in the UK.

As agreed, Trimble and Totalmobile will deliver a vehicle management booking system and integrated inventory management system to EKFB.

The Cloud-based solution will enable EKFB to monitor, manage and analyse the status of inventory in real-time, as well as track subcontractors’ vehicles.

It is expected that the solution will allow EKFB to send real-time updates to project promoter High Speed Two Limited (HS2 Ltd.), reduce potential delays, and streamline vehicle movements from construction sites.

The system leverages Totalmobile’s Mobilise mobile workforce management application and Trimble’s MAPS platform.



EKFB is a joint venture (JV) firm appointed by HS2 to carry out civil engineering works on an 80km section of the high-speed rail link between the Chiltern Tunnel and Long Itchington.

Totalmobile CEO Jim Darragh said: “Our collaboration with Trimble has combined our best-of-breed software to deliver a revolutionary system that will provide the levels of performance and compliance monitoring that is essential for major infrastructure projects.

“This system is the first of its kind in the market and a real game-changer. It will provide a complete overview, strong management tools and real-time reporting capabilities for complex multi-haulier logistics.”

HS2 will connect London, the Midlands and the North. The first phase of the project involves building high-speed rail lines between London and Birmingham.

HS2 Ltd. recently entered a research partnership with the UK Rail Research and Innovation Network (UKRRIN) to boost innovation.