Track installation work completed for Eglinton Crosstown LRT project

This LRT line will connect Kennedy Station in the east to Mount Dennis Station in the west. Credit: Metrolinx.

Ontario’s regional transportation agency Metrolinx has announced the completion of track laying work for Toronto’s Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit (LRT) project.

Crews from Crosslinx Transit Solutions, the constructor of the project, laid down the last unit of track along the 19km rapid transit line and fastened the last clip to mark the progress.

This last clip was deployed at Eglinton Station, which is situated at the intersection of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

With this development, the complete tracks along the LRT line are now in position from Kennedy Station in the east to Mount Dennis Station in the west.

Metrolinx will now work to move light rail vehicles across the entire route.



Meanwhile, work will continue until next year in connection with the deployment of the overhead catenary system, train signals, communications systems, and other features.

In 2017, the first track for the C$5.3bn ($4.1bn) Eglinton Crosstown LRT project was laid.

It will include 25 stations, three subway stations, three GO Transit lines, and the Union Pearson Express.

This dedicated route is expected to take commuters across town, reducing travel time by up to 60%.

After the completion of the project, this LRT is projected to accommodate an estimated 5,500 passengers per hour during rush hours.

