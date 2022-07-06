ECSB wins $447m contract for Malaysia-Singapore rail link project

The RTS Link project will help cut down vehicular traffic across the causeway. Credit: Shutterbug75 from Pixabay.

Ekovest Construction (ECSB) has received a $447m engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the high-speed railway project that will connect Malaysia with Singapore.

Malaysia Rapid Transit System (MRTS) has selected ECSB as the collaborative partner to Adil Permata (APSB), which is the main contractor for the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project.

The project is designed to connect the southern Malaysian state of Johor Bahru with Singapore.

Slated to be completed by the end of 2026, the 4km project is anticipated to carry 10,000 commuters per hour in each direction.

With two stations including one in Bukit Chagar of Johor Bahru in Malaysia and the other in Woodlands of Singapore, the project will cover 2.7km in Malaysia and 1.3km in Singapore.

Designed to cut down vehicular traffic across the causeway, the project will serve as an alternative mode of transportation.

Furthermore, the project will include the construction of new immigration, customs, and quarantine complex (ICQ) facility beside the station at Bukit Chagar, Johor Bahru in Malaysia.

The RTS link station in Woodlands, Singapore, will feature customs, immigration, and quarantine (CIQ) facilities as well.

The company stated: “The participation of ECSB as the collaborative partner of APSB and the EPC contractor to undertake the construction of the RTS Link Project will replenish the construction order book and is expected to contribute positively to the financial performance of Ekovest and its group of companies.”