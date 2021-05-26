ECM secures signalling work for Albanian railway line

Progress Rail subsidiary ECM and Italy-based INC have won a project to modernise the signalling system on the Tirana-Durres Railway line in Albania.

The project will see Progress Rail delivering the complete signalling system, including central post and ERTMS L1, computer-based interlocking (HMR9), as well as all trackside components.

These will serve more than 34km of railway track between Tirana Public Transport Terminal and the city of Durres, as well as help in the construction of a new 5km-long rail line between Rinas Airport and Tirana.

This project, together with subsequent stages, is being implemented under a wide-ranging modernisation project for the Albanian railway network.

ECM managing director Paolo Covoni said: “Once preliminary documentation is finalised, our team will proceed with the design phase, factory testing, installation, testing and commissioning on-site in Pistoia and Genoa, followed by training courses on signalling systems for Albanian railway technicians.”



In February this year, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced that it will offer financial support, along with the EU, for the rehabilitation of the Albanian railway network.

In the same month, Albania signed a $108m contract with INC for the rehabilitation of Albanian railways.

Meanwhile, ECM has been selected by Siemens Mobility for the delivery of an onboard signalling subsystem for trains operating on Italian lines.

These trains are loaded with Italy’s national automatic train protection (ATP) system and train running control system (SCMT).

For continuity of operations, Progress Rail’s STM SCMT will be integrated with Siemens’ European Train Control System (ETCS).

This contract involves Day and Night (DaNi) trains that are directly being provided to Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) by Siemens Mobility.

In March this year, Bodi International signed an agreement with Progress Rail for the procurement of 16 EMD SD70ACeLW locomotives to support a rail line in Mongolia.