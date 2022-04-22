EC approves €332m to improve train services in Latvia and Lithuania

The funding will help improve passenger transport by train in Latvia and Lithuania. Credit: European Commission.

The European Commission (EC) has approved funding of more than €332m for the improvement of passenger transport by train in Latvia and Lithuania.

The funding will also be used for flood protection improvement in Croatia.

More than €114m from the Cohesion Fund will be used to purchase new electric trains for operation in the Riga and Pieriga region in Latvia.

Around 23 electric multiple unit passenger trains will be purchased for the replacement of a part of the outdated rolling stock in Latvia.

Over €158m from the same fund will be used to electrify the railway section between Kaišiadorys and Klaipėda in Lithuania.

The section, which is a part of the 423.9 km line that connects Klaipėda with the Lithuania-Belarus border, will be electrified to minimise environmental pollution by transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Additionally, more than €60m will be used from the European Regional Development Fund for the improvement of protection against floods in the Karlovac-Sisak Area in Croatia.

The funds will be used to construct or rebuild four sluices, including one each at Šišljavić and Brodarci as well as two at the Kupa-Korana rivers trench.

The construction and reinforcement of embankments will have a total length of 131.8km.

EU Cohesion and Reforms commissioner Elisa Ferreira said: “I am happy about the approval of these three major investments for an eco-friendly public transport in Latvia and Lithuania and a secure system against floods in Croatia.

“These cohesion policy investments will significantly improve the quality of life for Latvian, Lithuanian, and Croatian citizens.”

In August last year, the EC approved two German schemes worth more than $2.97bn to help move the freight and passenger traffic from road to rail.