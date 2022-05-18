East Rail Line in Hong Kong commences service

Siemens Mobility deployed CBTC technology at 16 stations on the 46 km East Rail Line. Credit: Siemens.

Hong Kong’s East Rail Line Cross-Harbour Extension, equipped with Siemens Mobility’s Communications-Based Train Control system (CBTC), has opened for service.

Installation of Siemens’ digitalised signaling system, which gathers real-time data on vehicle position and speed conditions, concludes the automation of the line.

Siemens Mobility deployed CBTC, a radio-based technology, at 16 stations on the 46 km East Rail Line.

This helps accommodate more vehicles on the line at a higher frequency.

It also helps get updates on system status, thereby boosting operational efficiency, which translates in lesser delays.

Besides, it upgraded and expanded the rail network by 6 km and three more stations.

Siemens Mobility’s Airlink radio platform has been deployed along the East Rail Line and its Cross-Harbour Extension.

To facilitate train control, electronic interlockings and Trainguard MT (TGMT) Wayside Control Units have been deployed.

Siemens TGMT On-Board Computer Units (OBCU) will eventually power 37 passenger trains and 22 locomotives, with the Operations Control Center in Tsing Yi monitoring the system.

The 46 km long East Rail Line is the fourth railway line crossing Victoria Harbour.

It links the Chinese Mainland border to the central business areas on Hong Kong Island.

Siemens Mobility CEO of Rail Infrastructure Andre Rodenbeck called the opening a ‘significant milestone’.

Rodenbeck noted: “Our state-of-the-art signaling solutions will increase the reliability, availability, and efficiency of the entire 46 km and 16 station East Rail Line.

“We have successfully implemented more than 40 CBTC systems across the world.”