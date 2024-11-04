Artist impression new Giffnock footbridge. Credit: Network Rail.

Network Rail has announced that the major electrification project of the railway between East Kilbride and Glasgow is set to commence in January 2025.

This initiative, part of a Scottish Government investment, aims to decarbonise rail services and enhance passenger reliability.

The £140m ($180.8m) upgrade will require a 16-week closure of the line starting from 25 January.

During the closure, engineers will work round-the-clock to electrify the line, construct new stations at East Kilbride and Hairmyres, and install new footbridges at Busby, Giffnock, and new station entrance at Clarkston.

The double-track between East Kilbride and Hairmyres will also be extended, and 22km of new overhead power cables will be installed.

To accommodate the overhead line equipment, the existing track will be lowered at several points near Busby, Clarkston, and Giffnock stations.

Network Rail is tasked with delivering these critical upgrades, which are expected to culminate in December 2025 with the completion of the electrification project.

Throughout the 16-week period, train services to East Kilbride will be suspended. Network Rail has arranged a replacement bus service to minimise passenger disruption.

The new Hairmyres station is set to open in May 2025, coinciding with the completion of the 16-week works.

Network Rail capital delivery director Gerry McQuade said: “This programme of extended engineering works is a critical point in the delivery of the electrification of the East Kilbride line.

“Closing the railway is never an easy decision, but the engineering work taking place over these 16 weeks can only be done when no trains are running. This approach allows the completion of these major works in the most efficient, fastest way.

“We do appreciate the impact this will have both on those living closest to the line and to our passengers. We hope that by advising people three-months ahead of the work starting, this raises awareness and allows people the time to consider alternative travel arrangements.”