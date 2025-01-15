Duos Technologies has secured a new patent for its railcar undercarriage inspection technology, obliquevue, from the US Patent and Trademark Office.
The patent, titled “Device to capture high resolution images of the undercarriage of a freight car”, acknowledges Duos’ methodology in wayside detection.
Designed to enhance safety and efficiency in the rail sector, the “obliquevue: Oblique Vehicle Undercarriage Examiner” features advanced imaging techniques to provide oblique views, improving the detection of anomalies that conventional systems may miss.
The “obliquevue” system utilises AI and imaging sensors to adhere to safety standards, including those of the Association of American Railroads (AAR) and the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA).
It works in conjunction with Duos’ existing Railcar Inspection Portal (RIP) and CENTRACO platform.
Duos CEO Chuck Ferry said: “This patent solidifies Duos’ position as an intellectual property leader in the rail industry.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“With ‘obliquevue’, we deliver unparalleled accuracy and efficiency, allowing operators to identify and address safety concerns in real-time, ensuring the reliability of rail networks globally.”
The obliquevue system features an array of four high-resolution area scan cameras, strategically positioned to capture images at oblique angles relative to the train’s direction of travel.
Designed to accommodate train speeds of up to 125Mph, the “obliquevue” system’s cameras, paired with custom-designed LED ring lights, capture detailed images of critical undercarriage components.
These components include the truck inner spring nest, axles, traction motor, brake linkages, centre bolster, and tread brake condition, providing comprehensive safety checks for the rail industry.
With this latest patent, Duos now has a portfolio of 11 granted patents and six pending applications.
In 2024, Duos’ patented imaging systems scanned nearly ten million railcar images.