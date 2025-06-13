This initiative highlights Dubai Metro’s dedication to improving safety, efficiency, and reliability by integrating smart technologies into its operations. Credit: Government of Dubai Media Office.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in partnership with Keolis MHI and Future Maintenance Technologies (FMT), has launched an advanced AI-driven robotic inspection system known as the Automated Rail Infrastructure Inspection System (ARIIS) for Dubai Metro.

This system represents an advancement in operational maintenance for Dubai Metro, supporting Dubai’s ambition to lead in AI and sustainable infrastructure.

The ARIIS platform is equipped with LiDAR sensors, lasers, and 3D cameras, enabling autonomous inspection of rail tracks and critical infrastructure without disrupting metro services.

This initiative highlights Dubai Metro’s dedication to improving safety, efficiency, and reliability by integrating smart technologies into its operations and aligns with the city’s Smart City objectives.

RTA Rail Agency CEO Abdul Mohsin Kalbat said: “Dubai is proud to lead in smart solutions to improve reliability and efficiency of Dubai Metro. The introduction of ARIIS represents another significant leap in our journey to maintain our Metro as one of the most advanced and safest public transportation networks globally.”

The real-time data analytics from ARIIS will enable precise, informed maintenance actions, enhancing resource management efficiency by 40% and minimising unnecessary interventions, according to the company.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Keolis MHI managing director David Franks said: “ARIIS is a milestone achievement, significantly transforming our maintenance operations by improving safety, efficiency, and data-driven decision-making. It’s a game-changer for rail infrastructure management in Dubai.”

Implementation of ARIIS is expected to enhance safety by reducing manual inspections by up to 70%, and improving assessment of infrastructure condition by 40%.

Additionally, operational efficiency will improve as automation is set to decrease inspection times by approximately 75%, allowing for more frequent checks without affecting service and improving system reliability. For instance, ARIIS can reduce the previous 2,400 man-hours to just 700 man-hours.

Furthermore, the system’s advanced diagnostics support predictive maintenance strategies, which could extend the lifespan of infrastructure and reduce lifecycle maintenance costs by up to 25%.

FMT CEO Loic Ayoul said: “The RTA and Keolis MHI are truly forward-thinking companies that are leveraging advanced robotics and AI technologies, with ARIIS delivering substantial improvements in railway infrastructure performance, safety, and sustainability for Dubai Metro.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up