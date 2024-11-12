Full steam ahead for new connectivity project at Swanage Railway. Credit: Dorset Council.

Dorset Council has received £163,000 ($210,516) in government funding to test the UK’s first WiFi-connected steam train on Swanage Railway.

The funding was provided by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT).

Dorset Council deputy leader and cabinet member for Property & Assets and Economic Growth Richard Biggs said: “This is a groundbreaking project at Swanage Railway, which could help pave the way for better connectivity in the future.

“Not only will it enhance the visitor experience for people using the railway, but it will explore how these technologies can improve services in remote areas.

“It is a fantastic example of how we’re working towards a more connected and inclusive Dorset, ensuring that everyone benefits from digital innovation.”

This project is part of the national Rural Connectivity Accelerator programme, aiming to bring modern technology to rural areas.

In collaboration with Excelerate Technology UK, Dorset Council will introduce satellite-powered public WiFi at Purbeck Park car park, Norden train station, and onboard the steam service by early 2025.

This project addresses the need for reliable connectivity in rural areas with challenging landscapes and limited service from traditional network operators.

Excelerate Technology UK will deploy advanced connectivity solutions, including Low Earth Orbit satellites, to ensure a reliable WiFi connection for Swanage Railway.

Excelerate Technology chief operating officer Bethan Evans said: “We are thrilled to partner with Dorset Council on this project. Our advanced technology is designed to meet the unique challenges of rural environments.

“We believe that technology can transform how communities engage with heritage and tourism, and we are proud to be part of this initiative.”

Swanage Railway, contributing over £15m ($19.37m) annually to the Dorset economy, will benefit from enhanced services such as cashless systems, ensuring its continued success as a tourist attraction.

Swanage Railway Company chairman Gavin Johns said: “The Swanage Railway is delighted to be partnering with Dorset Council and Excelerate to deliver enhanced rural WiFi connectivity on trains and at Norden station.

“As we look forward to 2025, with Rail 200 celebrating the bicentenary of railways in the UK and the 140th anniversary of trains to Swanage, this is a great opportunity to show that old and new can work together for the benefit of rural communities and our customers and staff.”

This initiative sets a precedent for similar projects across the UK by demonstrating the effectiveness of advanced technology in rural areas.

The project’s success could lead to improved digital infrastructure and economic growth across Dorset, benefiting even the most remote areas with modern connectivity solutions.