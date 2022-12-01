Dev Co secures contract for Scarborough Subway Extension in Canada

The progressive design-build model will be used to deliver the SRS package for the Scarborough Subway Extension. Credit: Wolfgang Claussen from Pixabay.

Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario in Canada have appointed Scarborough Transit Connect as the development partner (Dev Co) for the Scarborough Subway Extension project.

DEV Co will be responsible for the development phase of the stations, rail, and systems (SRS) contract under the project.

A progressive design-build (PDB) model will be used to deliver the SRS package for the Scarborough Subway Extension.

The Scarborough Transit Connect team consists of applicant leads Aecon Infrastructure Management and FCC Canada, as well as design prime team member Mott Macdonald Canada, and construction prime team members Aecon Infrastructure Management and FCC Canada.

The contract will involve the design and construction of three new underground stations and bus terminals at each station, as well as emergency exit buildings and service buildings, and traction power substations.

Works will also cover the installation, testing, and commissioning of all systems equipment and interconnection with existing TTC systems besides coordinating with the Advance Tunnel contractor on the remaining work.

Other works include the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of all rail and track components and a pocket track east of Kennedy station.

Metrolinx will execute the 7.8km Scarborough Subway Extension through two contracts, the SRS contract and the Advance Tunnel contract.

The Scarborough Subway Extension is ‘one of the five priority transit projects in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area’.

This year in September, Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx chose Ontario Transit Group as the preferred proponent team for the Ontario Line South contract and Connect 6ix for the Ontario Line Rolling Stock, Systems, Operations, and Maintenance (RSSOM) contract.