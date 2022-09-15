Infrastructure Ontario, Metrolinx award contracts for Ontario Line

Ontario Line is a 15.6km long standalone rapid transit line to link the Ontario Science Centre to Exhibition/Ontario Place. Credit: Tom from Pixabay.

Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx have selected the preferred proponent teams for the Ontario Line South Civil, Stations and Tunnel (South) and Ontario Line Rolling Stock, Systems, Operations, and Maintenance (RSSOM) contracts.

Ontario Transit Group has been chosen as the preferred proponent team for the Ontario Line South contract.

This team includes applicant lead Ferrovial Construction Canada and VINCI Construction Grands Projets, as well as design team such as AECOM Canada, COWI North America, GHD, and SENER Group.

It also includes the construction team Ferrovial Construction Canada and Janin Atlas, with Agentis Capital being the financial adviser.

Connect 6ix has been chosen as the preferred proponent team for the Ontario Line RSSOM contract.

The team consists of applicant lead Plenary Americas, Hitachi Rail, Webuild Group, and Transdev Canada besides the design team including Hitachi Rail and IBI Group Professional Services (Canada).

Its construction team includes Webuild Group (Astaldi Canada Design & Construction Inc. and Salini Impreglio Civil Works Inc) and NGE Contracting.

The operations, maintenance, and rehabilitation team comprise Hitachi Rail and Transdev Canada, while National Bank Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking are the financial advisers.

The RSSOM contract is said to be one of the various contracts to complete the Ontario Line, a 15.6km long standalone rapid transit line to link the Ontario Science Centre to Exhibition/Ontario Place.