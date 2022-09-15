View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
September 15, 2022

Infrastructure Ontario, Metrolinx award contracts for Ontario Line

Ontario Transit Group has won the Ontario Line South contract, while Connect 6ix has received the Ontario Line RSSOM contract.

Ontario Line
Ontario Line is a 15.6km long standalone rapid transit line to link the Ontario Science Centre to Exhibition/Ontario Place. Credit: Tom from Pixabay.

Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx have selected the preferred proponent teams for the Ontario Line South Civil, Stations and Tunnel (South) and Ontario Line Rolling Stock, Systems, Operations, and Maintenance (RSSOM) contracts.

Ontario Transit Group has been chosen as the preferred proponent team for the Ontario Line South contract.

This team includes applicant lead Ferrovial Construction Canada and VINCI Construction Grands Projets, as well as design team such as AECOM Canada, COWI North America, GHD, and SENER Group.

It also includes the construction team Ferrovial Construction Canada and Janin Atlas, with Agentis Capital being the financial adviser.

Connect 6ix has been chosen as the preferred proponent team for the Ontario Line RSSOM contract.

The team consists of applicant lead Plenary Americas, Hitachi Rail, Webuild Group, and Transdev Canada besides the design team including Hitachi Rail and IBI Group Professional Services (Canada).

Its construction team includes Webuild Group (Astaldi Canada Design & Construction Inc. and Salini Impreglio Civil Works Inc) and NGE Contracting.

The operations, maintenance, and rehabilitation team comprise Hitachi Rail and Transdev Canada, while National Bank Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking are the financial advisers.

The RSSOM contract is said to be one of the various contracts to complete the Ontario Line, a 15.6km long standalone rapid transit line to link the Ontario Science Centre to Exhibition/Ontario Place.

Related Companies
TransCore

Rail and Intermodal Automatic Equipment Identification

Visit Profile
Rex Articoli Tecnici

Track Insulation Materials for Railway Lines

Visit Profile
SAFETRACK BAAVHAMMAR

Electrical Rail Cable Connectors and Signal Bonds

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Railway Technology