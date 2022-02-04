Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
February 4, 2022

Deutsche Bahn announces investment to upgrade its rail network

The railway company intends to upgrade and review nearly 1,800km of its rail network, 140 bridges and 800 stations.

DB, along with the federal and regional governments, will make the investment to further improve the railway infrastructure. Credit: Michael Krämer from Pixabay.

German national railway company Deutsche Bahn (DB) is planning to enhance its network this year, with the aim of making existing infrastructure more efficient.

As part of this initiative, DB, along with the federal and regional governments, plan to invest $15.59bn (€13.6bn) to further improve the railway infrastructure.

The railway company intends to upgrade and review nearly 1,800km of its rail network, 140 bridges and 800 stations.

DB Infrastructure board member Ronald Pofalla said: “We are building more than ever before and we can only achieve this with a strong team, with motivated and committed employees.

“To this end, we are hiring 4,800 additional engineers and specialists for expansion and maintenance this year alone. Every euro spent on rail is a euro spent on climate protection”

DB stated that the investment will be primarily directed towards increasing capacity, as well as digitalisation of the rail network.

It added that the investments in the rail infrastructure will be made by collaborating with the federal government, which has set rail expansion as its top priority to support its green transport network plan.

DB said that the present investment figure is $1.03bn (€900m) higher than the investment made last year.

In 2020, the government led by Angela Merkel set a target to increase rail passenger numbers by 2030, and the new government, which is now led by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, has also committed to further this initiative.

The state is said to have committed a $71bn (€62bn) investment in the rail network over the next decade.

Earlier this month, Siemens agreed to supply 43 new ICE 3neo type trains to DB under a $1.7bn (€1.5bn) contract.

Related Companies
RockDelta

Track Vibration Control Solutions

Visit Profile
KOLTECH

Wheel Lathes and Wheelset Measurement and Monitoring Equipment

Visit Profile
Kolowag

Railway Wheel Sets, Freight Wagons and Passenger Coaches

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU