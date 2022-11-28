Design tender floated for Rail Baltica line through Kaunas Urban Node

Kaunas Urban Node will feature an 83km high-speed railway mainline. Credit: RB Rail AS.

RB Rail, the project coordinator and joint venture established to implement Rail Baltica, has launched a new public tender for the line through Kaunas Urban Node that is under development.

The tender will cover the master design, detailed technical design and design supervision (author supervision) services for the construction of the new Kaunas Urban Node Rail Baltica line.

RB Rail and LTG Infra will jointly sign the contract with the design service provider.

The Kaunas Urban Node will feature an 83km high-speed railway mainline, as well as 27km of combined railway track length that will include railway infrastructure facilities and a freight yard.

It will also consist of ten road structures, such as bridges, viaducts, culverts, wildlife crossings and other necessary infrastructure elements.

RB Rail will cover infrastructure components, railway operation parameters and quantities at the preliminary stage. It will also offer more detailed information during the second stage of procurement.

Covering more than 870km, the Rail Baltica railway line will help link Baltic states with the rest of the North Sea-Baltic core network corridor. Trains on this line are expected to travel at a speed of up to 249km/h.

RB Rail Lithuanian branch head Irmantas Butkauskas said: “Kaunas Urban will have an essential role in the Rail Baltica railway line. It is one of the most important transport hubs, both in Lithuania and the whole Baltic region, as this is where routes between Northern, Western and Central Europe will meet.

“It is therefore important that the infrastructure solutions guarantee basis for smooth connectivity and efficient use of the Rail Baltica corridor.”