Spanish engineering services provider Ardanuy Ingeneria has secured a contract to carry out the design works of Rail Baltica stations at Harju as well as Pärnu counties in Estonia.

This covers design of seven stations – Kaisma, Tootsi and Urge stops in Pärnu County along with Assaku, Luige, Saku and Kurtna stops in Harju County.

The design contract is worth €368,000, excluding VAT.

Rail Baltica project’s national implementing body in Estonia, Rail Baltic Estonia, reached an agreement with the Spanish firm in this regard.

The contract covers design for waiting platforms, overpasses and underpasses.

It also includes design for parking lots, outdoor areas, as well as access roads.

Design works will be carried out for five months, while building permit applications will take another three months.

As per plans, railway facilities linked to the regional stations will be developed at the same as the mainline construction.

Service facilities’ construction will commence immediately prior to the launch of rail operations.

The standard projects’ preliminary designs for the transition between station buildings and waiting platforms have been done, and work on preliminary designs for outdoor areas, access roads, and parking lots are underway, executed by AS Novarc Group.

Regional trains will operate from Tallinn to Riga, with 13 stops in Estonia, under the Rail Baltica project.

Rail Baltic Estonia senior project manager Rauno Lee said: “For the crossings between the station buildings and waiting platforms, the completed standard solutions, which are part of the existing design of Raplamaa regional station, will be used and adopted to local conditions.”

“At the same time, detailed plans have already been initiated for nine regional stations on the Tallinn-Pärnu section, whereas detailed plan for the Assaku regional station planned by Rae parish is still to be initiated,” he added.

He further noted that work on Rail Baltica regional stations is underway almost along the entire Estonia mainline, except Häädemeeste and Surju.

Earlier this month, three international consortiums qualified for stage two of the Rail Baltica energy subsystem design and construction procurement.