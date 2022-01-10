Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
January 10, 2022

DB Regio to receive Coradia Stream trains from Alstom

The new trains will run on Germany’s Main-Weser network.

DB Regio
The trains will include 13 four-car and four five-car trainsets. Credit: Alstom.

DB Regio has placed an order with Alstom for the delivery of 17 high-capacity Coradia Stream electric multiple units.

These new trains will operate on the Main-Weser network in Germany, running between Frankfurt, Giessen, Marburg and Kassel.

The trains will include 13 four-car and four five-car trainsets.

With 420 seats, the four-car type includes two double-deck control cars and two single-deck middle cars.

The five-car versions include an extra double-deck middle car, increasing the number of seats to 540.

In a statement, Alstom said: “The high-capacity version of the Coradia Stream offers passengers on the highly frequented Main-Weser Express line up to 15% more space than the vehicles currently in use.”

When the four and five-car vehicles are combined, the capacity can be increased up to 960 seats.

Coradia Stream features a modular design, allowing the configuration of trains with variable seating.

The trains include ‘expandable’ bicycle compartments, along with multi-purpose zones.

In the first-class section, the four-seater groups will have large wall-mounted tables while the second class section will include compact wall-mounted tables.

Commuters will also have access to free Wi-Fi and power sockets at every seat.

DB Regio’s new trains will offer a 600mm access height at all entrances.

Meanwhile, there will be ramp-free access in the middle cars for commuters with reduced mobility.

Alstom will assemble the trains for DB Regio at its site in Salzgitter, Germany.

Furthermore, the project and contract management, product validation and commissioning, documentation, warranty, and training will also take place in Germany.

Last week, Alstom won a $565.08m contract from Metrorex to provide maintenance services for the Bucharest metro fleet for 15 years.

