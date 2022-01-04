Alstom wins maintenance contract for Bucharest metro fleet

The scope of services includes preventive and corrective upkeep, along with the refurbishment of 82 trains at contract signature. Credit: Alstom/SULYOK IMAGING/Adrian Sulyok.

Alstom has secured a contract from Romanian state-owned metro operator Metrorex to provide maintenance services for the Bucharest metro fleet for a period of 15 years.

The contract is valued at around $565.08m (€500m) and was awarded after the completion of a public tender.

The scope of services includes preventive and corrective upkeep along with the refurbishment of 82 trains.

Since 2004, Alstom has been offering maintenance services for the Metrorex rolling stock, including both old and new fleets.

More than 60 kinds of refurbishments have been carried out by the firm throughout the lifespan of the trains.

On average, the 82 trains consisting of 492 cars have covered around 8.5 million km annually.

Bucharest Metro is slated to receive at least 13 new Alstom Metropolis trains starting from 2023.

The maintenance agreement will then be extended to cover these additional vehicles.

Alstom Europe region president Gian Luca Erbacci said: “With this new long-term contract, Alstom will be providing maintenance services to the Bucharest metro for the next 15 years. This latest contract with Metrorex is a proof of our customer’s confidence in our services and we are proud to have been selected as a long-term service partner.

“Today, Alstom has more than 50 maintenance contracts worldwide with a duration of 20 years or beyond, covering more than 35,000 vehicles.”

Alstom has been present in Romania for nearly three decades and it has deployed signalling or electrification capabilities on over 75% of the northern section of the Rhine-Danube railway corridor.