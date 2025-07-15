The Vectron is equipped with the ATO system. Credit: DB Cargo.

DB Cargo has equipped a locomotive with Automatic Train Operation (ATO) for automated driving and Remote Train Operation (RTO) for remote control capabilities.

These advanced technologies will allow the locomotive to travel long distances autonomously by managing acceleration, braking, and stopping.

A train driver onboard and a central remote monitoring and control team will ensure the safety of the locomotive.

The test phase for this advanced locomotive is set to commence in October 2025 on the Betuweroute, one of Europe’s most modern freight lines.

The one-year trial will focus on refining the technology under real-life operational conditions.

DB Cargo member of the management board and CEO Sigrid Nikutta said: “Automated, namely self-propelled locomotives use the tracks more efficiently – this is how we create more capacity and better quality in rail freight transport.

“The premiere of this automated locomotive in the Cologne-Gremberg classification yard is an important step for the future of European rail freight transport.”

This project is part of the Future Rail Freight Transport to Promote Innovation programme, supported by the Federal Ministry of Transport.

The programme aims to foster technologies that enhance efficiency, capacity, and environmental sustainability in rail freight transport.

DB Cargo is collaborating with partners, including the German Aerospace Center (DLR), Hitachi, and Remoot, to leverage existing line capacities more effectively and reduce energy consumption.

Federal Transport Minister Patrick Schnieder said: “Innovations are the driving force behind modern, intelligent and efficient rail freight transport. Automated driving relieves the burden on employees and creates viable jobs for the future.

“This is exactly what we need in order to counter the staff shortage and demographic change, which of course does not stop at rail freight transport. With this project, we are doing pioneering work for the entire rail freight sector in Europe.”

In a related development, DB Cargo announced a partnership with Bosch subsidiaries and the German federal government in March to create an automated heavy shunter locomotive.

The prototype of this fully automated hump shunter has been successfully tested at the Munich North marshalling yard.

