Dagmar wins contract for Kitchener GO expansion project in Canada

The project will help improve connectivity of the GO Transit network. Credit: Tharindu Nanayakkara from Pixabay.

Bird Construction’s wholly-owned subsidiary Dagmar Construction has secured a $62m contract from Metrolinx for the Kitchener GO Corridor Expansion project in Canada.

Under the contract, Dagmar will be responsible for railway track, signal, and station works related to the project.

This work is said to be the first step in a series of infrastructure enhancements being carried out as part of the Kitchener GO expansion programme.

The project, which is expected to modernise the line, will help improve two-way all-day service and offer better connectivity to the GO Transit network.

Bird president and CEO Teri McKibbon said: “We are proud to be selected to support the delivery of this important infrastructure project for Metrolinx.

“Dagmar’s execution experience for specialised projects, including a sizeable portfolio of past projects with this client, creates a significant long-term opportunity to benefit from the pipeline of rail projects in Ontario, the largest civil infrastructure market in Canada.”

The expansion project will help increase trips at every point along the line from Kitchener-Waterloo, Guelph, Halton Hills, Brampton, Mississauga, and Toronto, including new stations.

New infrastructure is being developed between Kitchener GO and Bramalea for the improvement of two-way and all-day service.

The preliminary design business case (PDBC) will further evaluate the delivery of two-way all-day GO Rail services on the Kitchener Corridor, based on the alignment and minimal infrastructure approach determined in the initial business case (IBC).

Additionally, the PDBC will assess two options to solve a crucial operational constraint at Silver Junction under the same two-way all-day service concept.

This February, Metrolinx commenced construction on the Union Station Enhancement Project (USEP).