Cylus and HaslerRail collaborate on railway cybersecurity solution

The collaborative solution will help train operators address cybersecurity challenges related to their ERTMS systems. Credit: Jan Mallander från Pixabay.

Israel-based Cylus has joined forces with Swiss rail data management solutions provider HaslerRail to deliver a comprehensive railway cybersecurity solution for ERTMS systems.

The solution delivered by the partnership is expected to help train operators to address cybersecurity challenges faced by them in their ERTMS systems.

HaslerRail’s EVA+ Rail Data Management system in combination with the CylusOne rail cybersecurity solution will serve as a multi-functional platform to fill the gap between cybersecurity and rail operations.

Using TELOC Event Recorders and Energy data, EVA+ will offer significant insights on train activity and allows to collect data that ranges from distance and speed to the use of brakes and emergency brake systems, wheel slip and slide protection system activation.

CylusOne enables detection of anomalies in rail operational network communications and asset behaviour, in addition to identifying ETCS vulnerabilities and cyber-attacks at an early stage.

The joint solution, including the HaslerRail’s TELOC platform with EVA+ and the CylusOne cybersecurity platform, is said to secure onboard ETCS and needs zero changes to the system.

This solution, which will help protect additional onboard and trackside systems, will facilitate full network visualisation into the ERTMS network. It will help conduct challenging asset management tasks for onboard assets.

Cylus CEO Amir Levintal said: “We are excited to partner with HaslerRail, a leading supplier of innovative on-board electronics, sensors, displays, software, and data management solutions for rail, to help bridge the gap between cybersecurity and rail operation.

“This collaboration will allow for full visualisation and asset management in railway systems to provide the best protection possible for trains and metros worldwide.”

The software-based solution supports all of the major European Train Control System (ETCS) baselines and versions.

Additionally, without any additional hardware or modification to trains, it will increase onboard cybersecurity capabilities for ETCS.