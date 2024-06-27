China-made rolling stock has entered service on Montréal’s urban rail network, after Covid-19 setbacks delayed their deployment.
The city’s regional transport authority Exo purchased the Series 2050 double-deck coaches were ordered in 2017, but did not arrive until Q1 2022.
The first 18 carriages began customer service this week, and the rest fleet will be passed into service in the second half of 2024.
The Series 2050 carriages were built by CRRC Tangshan, and are reported to offer significant upgrades to existing Exo stock, including USB connections for charging mobile devices, extra-wide doors and space for mobility scooters, and accessible passenger display boards.
Québec’s deputy premier and minister of transport & sustainable mobility Geneviève Guilbault said: “The development of public transit depends on its attractiveness, and our investments in these new railcars will better meet the needs of citizens of the North Shore and Laval”.
While the general manager of Exo Sylvain Yelle said the organisation was “thrilled” with the new arrivals.
