Chinese rolling stock manufacturer CRRC Tangshan has announced the delivery of two light-rail locomotives to Argentina, following production completion in June 2023.
The trainsets are set to be placed across a 43km rail line and are battery-powered.
The new light rail locomotives will serve the province of Jujuy and will be utilised at Quebrada de Humahuaca, a popular UNESCO site.
This is set to be the first time Chinese-made rail sets will be placed upon the Argentinian rail network.
This announcement follows the project signing in May 2022 and the train construction being completed in June 2023.
CRRC Tangshan is a subsidiary of CRRC Corporation Limited and continues its claim of producing the first Chinese locomotive.
The six-axle locomotives, which can exert over half of the power of four-axle trains, will be running at 60km/h across the tracks.
According to reports, they will feature a two-way cab system, and can transport up to 388 passengers.
CRRC maintain its lead as a valued manufacturer, as according to previous signal reports, the company retained second place in leading assignees across the Asian market in 2023.