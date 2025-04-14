The tunnel will have a 14m diameter with a length of over 4.6km, featuring two tracks for trains traveling up to 160km/h in both directions. Credit: CENTRALNY PORT KOMUNIKACYJNY Sp. z o.o.

Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) in Poland has awarded a contract worth PLN1.761bn ($465.7m) for the construction of a high-speed rail (HSR) tunnel in Lodz to a consortium led by PORR.

The contract encompasses the section between the Retkinia and Fabryczna chambers, including all necessary infrastructure.

CPK translates to “Central Communication Port” and is a project to build a new central airport for Poland’s LOT carrier, and connect the country via a high-speed rail network.

The bid was selected based on a comprehensive evaluation, with price accounting for 70% and team experience for 30%.

This development represents a “significant” advancement for Poland’s inaugural high-speed rail network, enabling trains to achieve speeds of up to 350km/h.

The initiative is closely coordinated with the PKP PLK agglomeration tunnel, which aims to improve local connectivity within the city.

The tunnel, to be constructed using a tunnel boring machine (TBM), will have a diameter of approximately 14m and a length of 4.6km.

It is designed to accommodate two tracks for trains travelling in both directions at speeds of up to 160km/h.

To ensure the structural integrity of the surrounding area, CPK has commissioned detailed technical inspections of buildings along the tunnel route and has contracted Albraco to conduct 70 additional analyses.

These analyses will include diagnostics, safety assessments, and recommendations for protection or repair.

CPK CEO Dr Filip Czernicki said: “One of the company’s key tasks is to construct the high-speed rail tunnel beneath the centre of Lodz while ensuring maximum safety for residents.

“The additional technical assessments of buildings along the tunnel route, which we have commissioned, demonstrate that we are approaching this demanding project responsibly and in line with the highest execution standards.”

Foundation strengthening of the Lodz Cultural Centre is currently underway, with Keller Polska managing the restoration works.

Budimex is anticipated to complete the Retkinia launch chamber by May, while work on the Fabryczna reception chamber is being executed in two phases.

In contrast to the parallel “cross-city” tunnel being developed by PKP PLK, the CPK tunnel is specifically designed for long-distance and high-speed trains, with a planned stop at Lodz Fabryczna.

The tunnel will emerge near Retkinia, connecting with existing Line No 14 and continuing westward towards Sieradz, where it will diverge towards Poznan and Wrocław.

The CPK investment in Lodz is part of the trans-European North Sea–Baltic Corridor, a vital route within the EU’s core TEN-T network.

In February this year, CPK finalised a business plan agreement to create a rolling stock pool for financing the acquisition of HSR trains, which will be leased to operators through long-term contracts.