November 11, 2022

CPCS, WSP to conduct Southwestern Ontario rail service improvement study

Both the entities will evaluate options and submit their findings by the end of next year to the federal government.

Southwestern Ontario
The analysis will include the evaluation of present and future passenger rail demand and the assessment of existing routes. Credit: Michael Gaida from Pixabay.

The Government of Canada has selected two consulting firms CPCS Transcom and WSP as external advisers for the improvement of rail service in Southwestern Ontario.

In this regard, both the entities will involve in the assessment of options and submit their findings by the end of next year to the federal government.

Scope of the work includes the evaluation of present and future passenger rail demand, as well as the assessment of existing routes.

The analysis will also cover the identification of options for new alignments and the delivery of financial analysis.

The Canadian government is focusing on the establishment of a faster and greener passenger rail service in the country.

As part of its commitment, the High Frequency Rail project is being designed to operate from Toronto to Québec.

Under the Budget 2022, Transport Canada and Infrastructure Canada will receive $294.7m (C$396.8m) over two years to accelerate crucial project activities and undertake the procurement phase of the project.

Canada Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said: “High Frequency Rail is a transformational project that will provide more frequent, faster, and more reliable service on modern accessible trains.

“We’re pleased to announce that we now have external advisors with expertise in railway planning, engineering, and operations to analyse options that will support our commitment to improved railway service in Southwestern Ontario.”

This year in July, Canadian government allocated $13.9m (C$18.3m) for four new projects to improve the efficiency of rail networks in the Regina and southern Saskatchewan regions.

