Canada allocates $13.9m for rail projects in Regina and Saskatchewan

The Government of Canada has granted $13.9m (C$18.3m) for four new projects to enhance the efficiency of rail networks in the Regina and southern Saskatchewan regions.

This financing has been earmarked as part of the National Trade Corridors Fund.

Out of the total $1.83m (C$2.4m) investment, the Canadian Government will provide $0.76m (C$1m) for the development of a preliminary design to relocate railroad crossings in Regina. The remainder will be offered by the City of Regina.

The government allocated $10.3m (C$13.5m) for a railway grade stabilisation project. It will involve extensive railway work on the Canadian Pacific Rail Interchange near Eston, Saskatchewan.

Last Mountain Railway will provide the remaining amount of $10.3m (C$13.5m) for this project.

The government will also offer $1.2m (C$1.6m) for a new pre-interchange yard on the Canadian Pacific Railway Interchange near the town of Assiniboia, Saskatchewan.

It will help enhance operating interchange capacity to boost traffic flow. Great Western Railway will offer an equal amount for the $2.4m (C$3.2m) project.

Furthermore, the government will provide $1.6m (C$2.2m) to construct a further 12,000ft of track to minimise congestion at the interchange between the Stewart Southern Railway and Canadian Pacific in Lajord, Saskatchewan.

The remaining funding for the project worth over $4.9m (C$6.5m) will be provided by Purely Canada Foods.

Canada Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said: “Our government is investing in projects that will strengthen the efficiency of supply chains from the southern Saskatchewan trade area by improving capacity to support growth in the volume of goods shipped to overseas markets, and eliminating bottlenecks between road and rail transportation.

“This will ensure Canada stays competitive in international markets and strengthen our economy for Canadians at home.”

Last month, the Canadian Government granted C$24m ($19m) for 147 projects across the country to improve railway safety.